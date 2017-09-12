Some Rome children sent home over vaccines docs (2)

Rome, September 12 - Some Rome children were sent home at the start of the academic year on Tuesday after parents failed to present documentation to show they were in compliance with a new law making vaccinations obligatory for school admission. "Out if 263 (pupils) this morning, 97 were not in compliance regarding vaccination documentation," said Donatella Gentilini, the head of a school in the La Rustica district on the outskirts of the capital. "Most of them sorted out the situation in the morning, but we had to send some children home, asking them to come back tomorrow with self-certification. We are talking about around 10. "I think that 15% are still not in compliance out of all the pupils enrolled". On Monday a mother called the Carabinieri police on Monday after a nursery school in the northern town of Latisana, near Udine, refused to admit her daughter because she had not presented the necessary vaccine documentation or sign a self-certification form. The new law makes vaccinations obligatory for school admission but parents can use a self-certification procedure saying that they have done the vaccinations or intend to do so. In the end, the child was provisionally admitted for just one day.