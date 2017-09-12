Rome

Rome to host sport, health equestrian national team

Event to raise money for Crohn's disease research

Rome to host sport, health equestrian national team

Rome, September 12 - For the first time Rome's historic Stadio dei Marmi stadium will host a charity soccer match of the sport and health equestrian national team on September 23. The event aims to raise money for research into Crohn's disease and highlight the importance of sport for mental and physical health. It will feature riders, actors, journalists and former Serie A players Aldair, Paolo Negro and Marco Gori.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Morto Burruano, attore tra genio e sregolatezza

Morto Burruano, attore tra genio e sregolatezza

Donna muore tornando da Polsi, auto nel burrone, il figlio è grave

Donna muore tornando da Polsi, auto nel burrone, il figlio è grave

di Antonio Strangio

Dalla scorsa notte piove in tutta la provincia e in città. Non si registrano tuttavia particolari criticità. Albero cade in via Cesare Battisti e ostruisce la carreggiata

Messina flagellata dalla pioggia

Scossa 3.9 nella Marsica, sentita forte a L'Aquila

Scossa 3.9 nella Marsica, sentita forte a L'Aquila

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33