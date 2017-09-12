Rome to host sport, health equestrian national team

Rome
12/09/2017
Rome, September 12 - For the first time Rome's historic Stadio dei Marmi stadium will host a charity soccer match of the sport and health equestrian national team on September 23. The event aims to raise money for research into Crohn's disease and highlight the importance of sport for mental and physical health. It will feature riders, actors, journalists and former Serie A players Aldair, Paolo Negro and Marco Gori.
