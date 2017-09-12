Italy reaches high of 49.1% for women in work

Rome
12/09/2017
Rome, September 12 - The employment rate for women climbed to 49.1% in the second quarter of 2017, according to unadjusted data released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The figure is up 0.6 of a percentage point on the same period last year and the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 1977. Nevertheless, the Italy was second-bottom in the EU for the proportion of women in work in 2016, lagging 13.2 points on the European average, with only Greece doing worse, ISTAT said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online