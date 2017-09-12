Rome

Italy reaches high of 49.1% for women in work

Second bottom in EU in 2016, only Greece worse

Rome, September 12 - The employment rate for women climbed to 49.1% in the second quarter of 2017, according to unadjusted data released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The figure is up 0.6 of a percentage point on the same period last year and the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 1977. Nevertheless, the Italy was second-bottom in the EU for the proportion of women in work in 2016, lagging 13.2 points on the European average, with only Greece doing worse, ISTAT said.

