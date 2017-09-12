Paris

Italy bottom for education spending - OECD

7.1% of government spending on primary to tertiary education

Paris, September 12 - Italy is the bottom of the class when it comes to education spending, the OECD said in a report on Tuesday. The organization said Italy devoted 7.1% of government spending on primary to tertiary education in 2014, the lowest among OECD member and partner countries. It said spending was down 9% with respect to 2010 due to a "change of priorities" on the part of the authorities.

