Rome

Unemployment down to 10.9% in second quarter - ISTAT (3)

Drop of 154,000 in number seeking work

Unemployment down to 10.9% in second quarter - ISTAT (3)

Rome, September 12 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 10.9% in the second quarter, 0.4 of a percentage point lower than the previous three months and 0.6 down in the same period in 2016, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said the drop comes after three quarters of increases. It said the number of unemployed was 2.839 million in the second quarter, down 154,000 (5.1%) with respect to the same period last year. ISTAT's unadjusted unemployment rate is the lowest since the 10.5% in the same period of 2012. The seasonally adjusted figure of 11.2%, down 0.4 of a point on the previous quarter, is the lowest since the 10.7% registered in the third quarter of 2012. The number of people in employment rose by 78,000 (0.3%) in the second quarter with respect to the previous three months, ISTAT said. The agency estimated that the number in work was up by 153,000 (0.7%) with respect to the same period in 2016.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Morto Burruano, attore tra genio e sregolatezza

Morto Burruano, attore tra genio e sregolatezza

Scossa 3.9 nella Marsica, sentita forte a L'Aquila

Scossa 3.9 nella Marsica, sentita forte a L'Aquila

Dalla scorsa notte piove in tutta la provincia e in città. Non si registrano tuttavia particolari criticità. Albero cade in via Cesare Battisti e ostruisce la carreggiata

Messina flagellata dalla pioggia

Un catenaccio all'ingresso della villetta Quasimodo

Un catenaccio all'ingresso della villetta Quasimodo

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33