Rome

Quarter unemployment rate at lowest since 2012

Unadjusted figure lowest since Q2 2012

Quarter unemployment rate at lowest since 2012

Rome, September 12 - ISTAT's unadjusted unemployment rate of 10.9% for the second quarter of 2017 is the lowest since the 10.5% in the same period of 2012, the national statistics agency said Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted figure of 11.2%, down 0.4 of a point on the previous quarter, is the lowest since the 10.7% registered in the third quarter of 2012.

di Rosario Pasciuto

