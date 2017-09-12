Quarter unemployment rate at lowest since 2012

Rome
12/09/2017
Rome, September 12 - ISTAT's unadjusted unemployment rate of 10.9% for the second quarter of 2017 is the lowest since the 10.5% in the same period of 2012, the national statistics agency said Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted figure of 11.2%, down 0.4 of a point on the previous quarter, is the lowest since the 10.7% registered in the third quarter of 2012.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online