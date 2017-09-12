Mum calls cops over vaccine-linked nursery rejection

Udine
12/09/2017
Udine, September 12 - A mother called the Carabinieri police on Monday after a nursery school in the northern town of Latisana, near Udine, refused to admit her daughter because she had not presented the necessary vaccine documentation or sign a self-certification form. A new law makes vaccinations obligatory for school admission but parents can use a self-certification procedure saying that they have done the vaccinations or intend to do so. In the end, the child was provisionally admitted for just one day.
