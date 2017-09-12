Unemployment down to 10.9% in second quarter - ISTAT

Rome, September 12 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 10.6% in the second quarter, 0.4 of a percentage point lower than the previous three months and 0.6 down in the same period in 2016, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said the drop comes after three quarters of increases. It said the number of unemployed was 2.839 million in the second quarter, down 154,000 (5.1%) with respect to the same period last year.