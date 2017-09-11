Man nabbed for raping tourist in central Rome (2)

Rome
11/09/2017
Rome, September 11 - A 22-year-old Bangladeshi man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly raping, beating and robbing a young Finnish tourist on the night of Friday and Saturday, judicial sources said Monday. The young woman was reportedly approached by the man after a hight out with her friends. He offered to take her home. The assailant and his alleged victim were not immediately named.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online