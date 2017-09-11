Rome

Man nabbed for raping tourist in central Rome (2)

Bangladeshi attacks young Finn

Man nabbed for raping tourist in central Rome (2)

Rome, September 11 - A 22-year-old Bangladeshi man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly raping, beating and robbing a young Finnish tourist on the night of Friday and Saturday, judicial sources said Monday. The young woman was reportedly approached by the man after a hight out with her friends. He offered to take her home. The assailant and his alleged victim were not immediately named.

