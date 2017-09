Soccer: Juve at Barca without Chiellini, Mandzukic

Turin, September 11 - Juventus travelled to Barcelona Monday without Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini and Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, both having failed to recover from recent knocks. But Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro has recovered and flew in for the Bianoneris' Champions League debut with the rest of the squad. Juve, six-time straight and reigning Italian champs, lost to Barca in last season's Champions League final, and the one in 2015.