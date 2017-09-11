Pistachio icecream from Spoleto voted world's best gelato

Bologna, September 11 - A pistachio-flavoured ice cream from Spoleto was voted the world's best flavour at the Gelato World Tour Finals in Rimini yesterday. Alessandro Crispini of Spoleto's Gelateria Crispini uses three types of pistachio from Sicily - two from Bronte and one from the Agrigento area. "Many people may think pistachio is a banal flavour," the Umbrian winner said, "but after an in-depth study of the raw materials I created something only apparently simple but in fact very complex". The Gelato World Tour is organised by the Carpigiani Gelato University and SIGEP-Italian Exhibition Group.