Bologna

Pistachio icecream from Spoleto voted world's best gelato

Alessandro Crispini uses three types of Sicilian pistachio

Pistachio icecream from Spoleto voted world's best gelato

Bologna, September 11 - A pistachio-flavoured ice cream from Spoleto was voted the world's best flavour at the Gelato World Tour Finals in Rimini yesterday. Alessandro Crispini of Spoleto's Gelateria Crispini uses three types of pistachio from Sicily - two from Bronte and one from the Agrigento area. "Many people may think pistachio is a banal flavour," the Umbrian winner said, "but after an in-depth study of the raw materials I created something only apparently simple but in fact very complex". The Gelato World Tour is organised by the Carpigiani Gelato University and SIGEP-Italian Exhibition Group.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidenti stradali: scontro tra auto, morti marito e moglie

Scontro tra auto, morti
marito e moglie

Ondata temporalesca in arrivo in Sicilia

Ondata temporalesca in arrivo in Sicilia

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Maltempo, preallarme arancione nel Messinese

Maltempo, preallarme arancione nel Messinese

Auto si ribalta a Contesse, illeso il conducente

Auto si ribalta a Contesse, illeso il conducente

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33