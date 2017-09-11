Rome

Soccer: Di Francesco sees 'battle' with Atletico

Rome, September 11 - Eusebio Di Francesco said Monday he thought AS Roma's Champions League debut against Atletico Madrid Tuesday night would be a "battle". "It will be a bit of a battle, one of the real ones," said the manager, noting that Roma had "not won a lot" in recent Champions League campaigns and stressing that he wanted "a determined team" in what could be a "decisive" match as regards qualification.

