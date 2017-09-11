Aboard the papal plane

Those unaware of climate change 'stupid' says pope (3)

Moral responsibility by all

Aboard the papal plane, September 11 - Pope Francis said Monday "why do they tarry in becoming aware of the effects of climate change? A phrase from the Old Testament comes to me, from the Psalm: 'Man is stupid'." Speaking at a press conference on his return from a trip to Colombia, Francis said: "he is stubborn". "Pride...and Mammon too. So many things, so many decisions, so many contradictions depend on money. The pontiff said that those who deny climate change "should go to the scientists and ask them. "They speak very clearly, the scientists are precise. "You can see the effects of climate change and scientists clearly tells us the path to pursue. "And we all have a responsibility, all of us".

