Fix whole Rome sewer system - Raggi

Rome
11/09/2017
Rome, September 11 - Rome's entire sewer system needs to be fixed, Mayor Virginia Raggi said Monday a day after severe flooding in several parts of the Italian capital due to heavy rains. "The whole system needs to be done up," said Raggi, who critics say has not done enough to upgrade Roman infrastructure. Raggi rebutted criticism that Rome was not ready for the storms, saying the tonnes of water dumped on the capital by so-called 'water bombs' "was an exceptional, extraordinary event". Several subway stations had to be closed Sunday due to flooding and cars and basements were flooded in many parts of the city. City hall advised residents to restrict their movements as much as possible. Lazio's home game against AC Milan was postponed by an hour because of the torrential rain.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online