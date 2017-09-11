Woman who said 'held' by migrants nabbed shoplifting (2)

Rome

Rome, September 11 - A woman who last month said she was held against her will by migrants in a reception centre in Rome was arrested for shoplifting in the Italian capital Monday. The woman, who was found with a bag full of stolen goods outside a supermarket, has been placed under house arrest. Residents staged a siege of the migrant centre on the night the woman said she was held hostage, and an Eritrean man was stabbed but not seriously injured. The siege was sparked when a woman went to the centre to complain after a migrant allegedly threw stones at some children.

