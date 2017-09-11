Pope prays at Rome basilica after Colombia trip

Rome, September 11 - AS is customary after trips abroad, Pope Francis prayed at the Rome Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore (St Mary Major) Monday on his return from a six-day trip to Colombia. The pontiff prayed for about 30 minutes in front of the icon of the Virgin Mary 'Salus Populi Romani' (Health of the Roman People), thanking God for the success of his apostolic visit to the South American country where he boosted reconciliation after a 52-year conflict between the government and FARC rebels. Francis also placed flowers in front of the Marian icon in Rome's largest church dedicated to the Virgin Mary. Just before landing Francis sent a customary message to Italian President Sergio Mattarella saying he was saying a special prayer for the good of Italy.