Constitution is current, a living text says Gentiloni (2)

Milan
11/09/2017
Milan, September 11 - Italy's postwar Constitution is "current" and a "living document", Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday kicking off a round-Italy tour to mark the 70th anniversary of Italy's founding charter next year. The Constitution's fundamental principles are "enduring", he said. In his speech in Milan marking the start of the "Journey of the Constitution", Gentiloni also urged his audience to defend democracy from terrorism and populism. "Democracy is complicated while populism is simple," he said.
