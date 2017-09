China gorgonzola ban 'not political' - official

Beijing, September 11 - China's ban on mouldy cheeses including Italy's gorgonzola and taleggio and France's camembert and roquefort "is not a political problem but a problem with regulations," Chinese commerce ministry deputy Europe director Wu Jing-chun said Monday. Wu said the solution would not be rapid, since it will be necessary to redefine 2010 parameters which were very low on cheese mould. Wu said those parameters had thus far been applied in a very flexible way but this was no longer possible.