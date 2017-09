Del Toro wins Golden Lion at Venice

Venice, September 11 - Guillermo del Toro won the Golden Lion for best film at the Venice Film Festival for his fantasy romance The Shape of Water. Izrael's Samuel Maoz's Foxtrot got the second prize, the jury prize. Charlotte Rampling won the best actress award for Andrea Pallaoro's Hannah, while Kamel El Bashah got the best actor's award fro Ziad Doueiri's The Insult.