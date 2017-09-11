Rome

Bloodcurdling use of uniform in Carabinieri rape case -Renzi

'Besmirched corps' says PD leader

Rome, September 11 - The alleged rape of two 20-year-old American students by two on-duty Carabinieri in Florence constitutes "a bloodcurdling use of the uniform," ex-premier and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Monday. "What happened in Florence is of an unprecedented gravity," said the former Florence mayor. "The use of the uniform in this way is bloodcurdling". If the charges of rape are proven, it would be "absolutely unjustifiable and to be condemned with force. I say that not as party leader but as a father, son, citizen. "Those two people have besmirched the Corps".

