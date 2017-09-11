Rome

Fincantieri gets 310-mn contract with Silversea Cruise (3)

'Ultra-luxury boosting business' says Bono

Fincantieri gets 310-mn contract with Silversea Cruise (3)

Rome, September 11 - Silversea Cruises and Fincantieri have signed a 310-million-euro contract to build a new ultra-luxury cruise ship to join the fleet in 2020, sources said Monday. Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, stated: "We have a trusted relationship with Silversea which was born many years ago and is renewed today thanks to this important order. We are very glad to build a new ship for this fleet, moreover based on a successful project like the Silver Muse, of which we are particularly proud of". Bono concluded: "The ultra-luxury segment confirms to be among those embodying orders even after the peak of the past few years, and Fincantieri has again proved to be the undisputed shipbuilding group in this such prestigious market niche". Meanhile there will be a meeting between the Italian and French governments later today on a row sparked by France scuppering Fincantieri's takeover of French shipyard STX. photo: Bono

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidenti stradali: scontro tra auto, morti marito e moglie

Scontro tra auto, morti
marito e moglie

Ondata temporalesca in arrivo in Sicilia

Ondata temporalesca in arrivo in Sicilia

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Maltempo, preallarme arancione nel Messinese

Maltempo, preallarme arancione nel Messinese

Auto si ribalta a Contesse, illeso il conducente

Auto si ribalta a Contesse, illeso il conducente

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33