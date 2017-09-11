Fincantieri gets 310-mn contract with Silversea Cruise (3)

Rome, September 11 - Silversea Cruises and Fincantieri have signed a 310-million-euro contract to build a new ultra-luxury cruise ship to join the fleet in 2020, sources said Monday. Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, stated: "We have a trusted relationship with Silversea which was born many years ago and is renewed today thanks to this important order. We are very glad to build a new ship for this fleet, moreover based on a successful project like the Silver Muse, of which we are particularly proud of". Bono concluded: "The ultra-luxury segment confirms to be among those embodying orders even after the peak of the past few years, and Fincantieri has again proved to be the undisputed shipbuilding group in this such prestigious market niche". Meanhile there will be a meeting between the Italian and French governments later today on a row sparked by France scuppering Fincantieri's takeover of French shipyard STX. photo: Bono