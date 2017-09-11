Six dead, two missing in Livorno floods (2)

Rome, September 11 - Six people were killed and two are missing after floods caused by torrential rain in Livorno at the weekend. Authorities in the Tuscan coastal city have pointed the finger at the civil protection department and weathermen for allegedly not alerting them to the flood danger. Premier Paolo Gentiloni urged "all the institutions in Livorno to collaborate without sparking rows, focusing on the community" after the accusations that warnings on the deadly floods came too late. "To the victims go not only our thoughts but also the solidarity of the whole country," Gentiloni added. Rome was flooded in several parts and various metro stations were closed because of flooding. The storm front has now moved further south with flooding in and around Salerno, while mud and rocks have engulfed basements in and around Avellino. There has also been flooding in Palermo and Catania, where gales have felled trees, while there have been storms all night in the Aeolian Islands. There has been disruption to train services around Mt Vesuvius and between Naples and Rome with some trains delayed by as much as four hours. A stretch of the A2 motorway near Reggio Calabria was closed after a landslide.