Soccer: Juve, Napoli, Inter top after Day Three (2)

Rome, September 11 - Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan won their third games from three to stay top of Serie A at the weekend. The trio with 100% records are followed by Lazio, 4-1 winners over AC Milan, and Torino, who won 1-0 at bottom side Benevento. Here are the results: Juventus-Chievo 3-0 Sampdoria-Roma postponed Inter-Spal 2-0 Atalanta-Sassuolo 2-1 Cagliari-Crotone 1-0 H.Verona-Fiorentina 0-5 Lazio-Milan 4-1 Udinese-Genoa 1-0 Benevento-Torino 0-1 Bologna-Napoli 0-3 Here are the standings (tabulate under: points, played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against: P P W D L GF GA Juventus 9 3 3 0 0 10 2 Napoli 9 3 3 0 0 9 2 Inter 9 3 3 0 0 8 1 Lazio 7 3 2 1 0 6 2 Torino 7 3 2 1 0 5 1 Milan 6 3 2 0 1 6 5 Sampdoria 6 2 2 0 0 4 2 Spal 4 3 1 1 1 3 4 Bologna 4 3 1 1 1 2 4 Fiorentina 3 3 1 0 2 6 5 Udinese 3 3 1 0 2 4 5 Roma 3 2 1 0 1 2 3 Atalanta 3 3 1 0 2 3 5 Chievo 3 3 1 0 2 3 6 Cagliari 3 3 1 0 2 2 5 Genoa 1 3 0 1 2 2 5 Verona 1 3 0 1 2 1 8 Sassuolo 1 3 0 1 2 2 4 Crotone 1 3 0 1 2 0 4 Benevento 0 3 0 0 3 1 4 - Roma and Sampdoria one game less