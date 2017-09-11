Rome

'Inflexible' on Florence Carabinieri rape case - Pinotti

Defence chief vows to find truth

'Inflexible' on Florence Carabinieri rape case - Pinotti

Rome, September 11 - Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said Monday "we will be inflexible" on the case of two Carabinieri suspected of raping two US university students in Florence last week. Pinotti, who as defence chief controls the Carabinieri, a paramilitary force, said "we will ge to the bottom of this, and punish those responsible". One of the Carabinieri has reportedly admitted having sex with one of the young women but has claimed it was consensual. The other has yet to admit having sex, according to sources close to the case.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidenti stradali: scontro tra auto, morti marito e moglie

Scontro tra auto, morti
marito e moglie

Ondata temporalesca in arrivo in Sicilia

Ondata temporalesca in arrivo in Sicilia

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Maltempo, preallarme arancione nel Messinese

Maltempo, preallarme arancione nel Messinese

Auto si ribalta a Contesse, illeso il conducente

Auto si ribalta a Contesse, illeso il conducente

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33