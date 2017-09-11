'Inflexible' on Florence Carabinieri rape case - Pinotti

Rome
11/09/2017
Rome, September 11 - Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said Monday "we will be inflexible" on the case of two Carabinieri suspected of raping two US university students in Florence last week. Pinotti, who as defence chief controls the Carabinieri, a paramilitary force, said "we will ge to the bottom of this, and punish those responsible". One of the Carabinieri has reportedly admitted having sex with one of the young women but has claimed it was consensual. The other has yet to admit having sex, according to sources close to the case.
