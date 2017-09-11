Industrial output jumps 4.4% in July (3)

Rome
11/09/2017
Rome, September 11 - Italian industrial output rose a yearly 4.4% in July, ISTAT said Monday, confirming a trend starting in August 2016 and only interrupted in January. Output was 0.1% up on June 2017. Premier Paolo Gentiloni said that the 4.4% yearly industrial output rise in July "would have been unthinkable just two years ago". He said it was further evidence that Italy's economic recovery was strengthening.
