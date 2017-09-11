Rome

Industrial output jumps 4.4% in July (3)

Long-term trend

Industrial output jumps 4.4% in July (3)

Rome, September 11 - Italian industrial output rose a yearly 4.4% in July, ISTAT said Monday, confirming a trend starting in August 2016 and only interrupted in January. Output was 0.1% up on June 2017. Premier Paolo Gentiloni said that the 4.4% yearly industrial output rise in July "would have been unthinkable just two years ago". He said it was further evidence that Italy's economic recovery was strengthening.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidenti stradali: scontro tra auto, morti marito e moglie

Scontro tra auto, morti
marito e moglie

Ondata temporalesca in arrivo in Sicilia

Ondata temporalesca in arrivo in Sicilia

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Morto a Palermo l'attore Gigi Burruano

Maltempo, preallarme arancione nel Messinese

Maltempo, preallarme arancione nel Messinese

Auto si ribalta a Contesse, illeso il conducente

Auto si ribalta a Contesse, illeso il conducente

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33