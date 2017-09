Vuelta: Nibali still 1 min 37 secs behind Froome

Rome, September 8 - Vincenzo Nibali kept up with Chris Froome on the up-and-down 19th stage of the Vuelta a Espana Friday and the Shark is still one minute 37 seconds behind four-time Tour de France winner Froome in the general classification. The Briton is aiming to be the first man since French great Bernard Hinault to do the Tour-Vuelta double. The final battle for GC honours will be fought out on the feared Alto de l'Angliru tomorrow, before the ceremonial procession into Madrid on Sunday.