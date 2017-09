Anzio stops blood donation amid Chikungunya outbreak (3)

Rome, September 8 - People who have recently stayed in Anzio have been ordered not to give blood for 28 days after a few cases of mosquito-borne viral infection Chikungunya in the seaside town south of Rome. The Lazio regional government told Anzio to clear its territory of mosquitoes after the three cases. Chikungunya, which first broke out in Italy in 2007, is a viral infection that causes acute fever and joint pain. It rarely results in death but effects can sometimes be disabling.