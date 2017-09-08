Pope beatifies two Colombian prelates (3)

Rome, September 8 - Pope Francis on Friday beatified two Colombian martyred prelates at a Mass in Villavicencio, on thre third day of his trip to the South American country. Francis beatified Bishop Jesus Emilio Jaramillo Monsalve of Arauca and Father Pedro Ramirez Ramos. At a meeting July 7 with Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, the pope signed decrees acknowledging the martyrdom of Bishop Jaramillo, who was murdered by Colombian Marxist guerrillas in 1989. The Colombian bishop, along with a local priest, was kidnapped by members of the National Liberation Army, known by the Spanish acronym ELN, because of his criticism of the rebel group's violent actions. Although his companion was freed, Bishop Jaramillo was shot twice in the head. His body was found by local peasants near the Venezuelan border. The pope also recognized the martyrdom of Father Ramirez, known as "the martyr of Armero," who was killed at the start of the Colombian civil war in 1948. Later Friday Francis will take part in a prayer meeting for national reconciliation, in which victims of the civil war, former guerrillas, former paramilitaries and police officers will take part.