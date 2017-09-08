Rome

Step from goal 10 yrs after V-Day - Grillo (2)

Start of a wave that has not been stopped

Step from goal 10 yrs after V-Day - Grillo (2)

Rome, September 8 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo marked the 10th anniversary of the group's first V-Day sticking two fingers up against the political establishment saying the M5S was "stronger than ever, and perhaps one step from another historic goal," referring to national government. "It was a memorable day, the start of a wave that has not yet been stopped," said the comedian. V-Day stands for 'Vaffa' Day, meaning F-Off. Polls say the M5S will be the biggest party after next spring's elections but the result will be inconclusive.

