Soccer: Samp-Roma rained off (2)

Genoa, September 8 - Tomorrow night's Serie A clash between Sampdoria and AS Roma in Genoa has been rained off, sources said Friday. The weather forecast of very heavy thunderstorms has made it impossible for the match to go ahead, they said. The match may not be rescheduled before six o'clock p.m. Sunday, a local council committee ruled. photo: Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo