Rome

New Force says will flout ban on 'security stroll' (3)

Event banned by police chief

Rome, September 8 - The New Force (FN) far-right extraparliamentary group said Friday it would go ahead with a "security stroll' around a Rome neighbourhood that recently saw a siege by residents on a migrant centre, despite a public-order ban from the city's police chief. "The security stroll announced for tonight in Tiburtino III will go on," FN said, arguing that permission was not needed because it was not an actual demonstration. FN, which is planning to re-enact the 1922 Fascist March on Rome on its 95th anniversary on October 28, also said there would be another 'security stroll' in Padua tonight. It called for the closure of Italian borders to migrants.

