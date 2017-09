Soccer: Schick out of Samp game

Rome, September 8 - AS Roma new boy Patrik Schick has picked up a knock in training and will miss this weekend's game at his old club Sampdoria, the Giallorossi said Friday. Czech Republic forward Schick, 21, is also a doubt for the widweek Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, they said. Schick moved to the Italian capital last month in a loan deal worth a total of about 40 million euros. Schick has five Czech Republic caps. He scored 11 goals for Samp last season.