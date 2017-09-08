Soccer: Nani welcomes new challenge at Lazio

Rome

'We'll show we're better than Roma'

Rome, September 8 - Former Manchester United winger Nani said he was "ready for a new challenge" as he embarks on his spell with Lazio. The Portugal forward showed he was in tune with his new fans by saying "we'll show we're better than Rome in the derby". Nani joined the Biancocelesti on loan from Valencia last week. The 30-year-old former Fenerbahce winger has 110 caps and 24 goals for his country, winning the European championship with Portugal last year. He played 147 games for Man U between 2007 and 2014 and scored 25 goals for the Red Devils.

