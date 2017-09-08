'Carabinieri rape' US women confirm claims (5)

Florence, September 8 - Two young American women were questioned again Friday and confirmed that they were raped by two on-duty Carabinieri in Florence on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. Judicial sources said police had interviewed the women separately and found no inconsistencies in their stories. According to the women, the Carabinieri intervened to stop a fight in a disco and then accompanied them to their flat near the central Via Tornabuoni, where they were raped. The Carabinieri have been identified and placed under investigation, judicial sources said. The women have not yet been named. The US consul-general in Florence, Benjamin Wohlauer, met Florence police chief Alberto Intini for just under an hour Friday and left police HQ without commenting on the case. Wohlauer also met with Carabinieri provincial chiefs and received assurances that the case would be treated with the "utmost transparency and rigour". The Carabinieri voiced their determination to "reassure all foreign citizens that the Corps has always been on the side of people, and will continue to be so. "This episode," they said, "must not undermine the hard work of men and women who put their lives on the line for citizens every day". Florence has more US university branches than almost all Italian cities and there are also very many schools for foreigners learning Italian.