Golino defies stereotypes in Hidden Colour of Things

Venice, September 8 - Silvio Soldini's romantic drama movie 'Il Colore nascosto delle cose' (The hidden colour of things) about the unexpected encounter between a blind woman and a gigolo hits cinemas in Italy on Friday after being screened out of competition at the international film festival in Venice on Thursday to public acclaim. The film stars Valeria Golino in the role of Emma, an osteopath who lost her sight aged 16 but is determined not to let her disability prevent her from living to the full. Meanwhile Adriano Giannini plays the part of Teo, a rascal who "moves from one bed to another … running away from responsibility and from himself" until he meets Emma and is drawn to her way of being. "Emma is fragile but not weak," says Golini, who had to prepare for a long time before filming with help from blind people in order to learn how to navigate the city and daily life. "But then during shooting things became more complicated because we are used to using our eyes to express feeling and it was difficult to convey emotion, to communicate without looking," Golini said. The movie grew out of the documentary 'Per altri occhi' (For other eyes), filmed by Soldini a few years ago with the blind. "Contact with these people made me reconsider our stereotypes, knowledge is the first way of overcoming these, and so I had the idea of making a fictional film," the director said. The encounter between Emma and Teo challenges their attitudes and invites the audience to look beyond appearances.