Italy to improve Libya camps with NGOs, Giro tells ANSA (2)

Rome
08/09/2017
Rome, September 8 - Italy is aiming to improve conditions in Libyan migrant detention camps working with NGOs, Deputy Foreign Minister Mario Giro told ANSA Friday. Italy's aid department will launch a six-million-euro tender "very soon, before the end of September," he said. "The Libyan authorities will be totally involved too, asking them to give us access," Giro said. Aid and rights groups have complained that a recent Italian deal with Libya to stop migrant crossings has left migrants languishing in harsh conditions in Libyan camps. Rome has vowed to help improve conditions there.
