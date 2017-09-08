Rome

Italy to improve Libya camps with NGOs, Giro tells ANSA (2)

6-mn-euro tender soon

Italy to improve Libya camps with NGOs, Giro tells ANSA (2)

Rome, September 8 - Italy is aiming to improve conditions in Libyan migrant detention camps working with NGOs, Deputy Foreign Minister Mario Giro told ANSA Friday. Italy's aid department will launch a six-million-euro tender "very soon, before the end of September," he said. "The Libyan authorities will be totally involved too, asking them to give us access," Giro said. Aid and rights groups have complained that a recent Italian deal with Libya to stop migrant crossings has left migrants languishing in harsh conditions in Libyan camps. Rome has vowed to help improve conditions there.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Maltempo in arrivo, allerta dalla mezzanotte

Maltempo in arrivo, allerta dalla mezzanotte

Luigi Genovese

Il “ritorno” in campo di Genovese

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Maltempo in arrivo, rischio nubifragi

Maltempo in arrivo, rischio nubifragi

4 kg di droga nascosti in un bar, un arresto

4 kg di droga nascosti in un bar, un arresto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33