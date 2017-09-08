++ 'Carabinieri rape' US women confirm claims ++

Florence, September 8 - Two young American women were questioned again Friday and confirmed that they were raped by two on-duty Carabinieri in Florence on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. Judicial sources said police had interviewed the women separately and found no inconsistencies in their stories. According to the women, the Carabinieri intervened to stop a fight in a disco and then accompanied them to their flat near the central Via Tornabuoni, where they were raped. The Carabinieri have not yet been questioned, judicial sources said.