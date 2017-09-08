Trento

2 nabbed for beating nun

Men, 23, in Trentino

2 nabbed for beating nun

Trento, September 8 - Italian police on Friday arrested two 23-year-old men for allegedly beating and robbing a nun in the northern Trentino region in May. The men allegedly tied up the 71-year-old nun with electrical cable, put duct tape over her nose and mouth, and beat her to tell them where her money and valuables were, police said. The nun was known for charitable works.

