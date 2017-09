New Force says will flout ban on 'security stroll' (2)

Rome, September 8 - The New Force (FN) far-right extraparliamentary group said Friday it would go ahead with a "security stroll' around a Rome neighbourhood that recently saw a siege by residents on a migrant centre, despite a public-order ban from the city's police chief. "The security stroll announced for tonight in Tiburtino III will go on," FN said, arguing that permission was not needed because if was not an actual demonstration. FN is also planning to re-enact the 1922 Fascist March on Rome on its 95th anniversary on October 28.