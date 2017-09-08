Man arrested for entering Colosseum outside visiting hours

Rome
08/09/2017
Rome, September 8 - A 23-year-old Polish man was arrested last night for scaling the walls of the Colosseum and visiting the iconic ancient Roman monument outside visiting hours. The man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, spat and lunged at arresting officers, hurting two of them, judicial sources said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online