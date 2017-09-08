Rome

Man arrested for entering Colosseum outside visiting hours

Hurts two cops

Man arrested for entering Colosseum outside visiting hours

Rome, September 8 - A 23-year-old Polish man was arrested last night for scaling the walls of the Colosseum and visiting the iconic ancient Roman monument outside visiting hours. The man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, spat and lunged at arresting officers, hurting two of them, judicial sources said.

Maltempo in arrivo, allerta dalla mezzanotte

Luigi Genovese

Il “ritorno” in campo di Genovese

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Maltempo in arrivo, rischio nubifragi

4 kg di droga nascosti in un bar, un arresto

