Malaria contracted in hospital if same strain (2)

Rome
06/09/2017
Rome, September 6 - If the strain of malaria that killed a four-year-old Italian girl was the same as one that hit four members of Burkina Faso family who recovered, then the fatal infection "must" have taken place in a Trento hospital, the vice-president of the Italian society for infectious and tropical diseases, Massimo Galli, said Wednesday. The mother and teen brother of two malaria-recovered Burkina Faso girls aged 4 and 11 have also been successfully treated for malaria and discharged from a hospital in Trento where a 4-year-old Italian girl probably contracted the disease and later died of it in Brescia, Trento hospital paediatrics chief Nunzia Di Palma said. The parasite that gave fatal malaria to 4-year-old Sofia Zago who died in Brescia was the same as the one that infected the two children who had returned from Burkina Faso and were in the same hospital as her in Trento, Di Palma said.
