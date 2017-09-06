Rome

Malaria contracted in hospital if same strain (2)

Girl, 4, died in Brescia after spell in Trento hospital

Malaria contracted in hospital if same strain (2)

Rome, September 6 - If the strain of malaria that killed a four-year-old Italian girl was the same as one that hit four members of Burkina Faso family who recovered, then the fatal infection "must" have taken place in a Trento hospital, the vice-president of the Italian society for infectious and tropical diseases, Massimo Galli, said Wednesday. The mother and teen brother of two malaria-recovered Burkina Faso girls aged 4 and 11 have also been successfully treated for malaria and discharged from a hospital in Trento where a 4-year-old Italian girl probably contracted the disease and later died of it in Brescia, Trento hospital paediatrics chief Nunzia Di Palma said. The parasite that gave fatal malaria to 4-year-old Sofia Zago who died in Brescia was the same as the one that infected the two children who had returned from Burkina Faso and were in the same hospital as her in Trento, Di Palma said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Maltempo in arrivo, allerta dalla mezzanotte

Maltempo in arrivo, allerta dalla mezzanotte

Luigi Genovese

Il “ritorno” in campo di Genovese

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Maltempo in arrivo, rischio nubifragi

Maltempo in arrivo, rischio nubifragi

4 kg di droga nascosti in un bar, un arresto

4 kg di droga nascosti in un bar, un arresto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33