Dispel shadows of hate and inequity pope tells Colombia Mass (2)

Rome, September 8 - Pope Francis told 1.1 million faithful at a Mass in Bogotà's Simon Bolivar Park Thursday that "the shadows of injustice and social inequity must be dispelled". The pope met with Colombian bishops after the Mass and then, after returning to the nunciature, some groups of young people and the disabled who staged traditional songs and dances for him. Earlier on Thursday the pope urged Colombian civil and political authorities to "heal wounds" and "not indulge in any vendettas" following more than 50 years of conflict between the government and FARC rebels. The pontiff said it was time "to help each other" after hatred that had lasted "too long". "Bullets are becoming words" of peace and reconciliation, President Juan Manuel Sanchos told the pope in Bogotà. Francis and President Santos on Thursday lit a torch of peace symbolising the South American country's desire to achieve peace after more than 50 years of conflict ended last year. "Thank you for accompanying us and stimulating us in our first step towards reconciliation," Santos told the pope three months after FARC rebels completed handing in their weapons. Francis urged Colombia's leaders to set aside "hatred and vengeance" and "listen to the poor, to those who suffer", in order to create a culture of encounter, for peace and reconciliation in a nation that is emerging from Latin America's longest-running conflict. The pope, who is on an Apostolic visit to Colombia, September 6-11, to encourage the peace and reconciliation process in the nation, delivered his first address at the presidential palace and seat of government in the capital, Bogota. Among those listening to him were members of the government and the diplomatic corps, religious authorities, business leaders and representatives of civil society and of culture. Pope Francis urged them to address the "structural causes of poverty that lead to exclusion and violence", reminding them that "inequality is the root of social ills." Upon his arrival in Colombia Wednesday, the pope met with victims of the 52-year conflict between the government and the FARC rebels. Among the youth he met was Emmanuel, son of Clara Rojas, an MP today who was taken hostage in 2002 and held by the FARC for years in the jungle, where the boy was born. Arriving in the nunciature, Francis met a group of young people in a programme of recovery from drugs and street life in the barrios. "Don't let them steal your happiness, and let no one deceive you or steal your hope," Francis said. The pope then turned his attention to Venezuela where, he said, "may dialogue happen and may the country rediscover a good stability with the dialogue of all".