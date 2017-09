'Carabinieri rape' US women quizzed again

Florence, September 8 - Italian police on Friday questioned again two young American women who told police they were raped by two on-duty Carabinieri in Florence on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. Judicial sources said police were trying to iron out "inconsistencies" in their testimony. According to the women, the Carabinieri intervened to stop a fight in a disco and then accompanied them to their flat near the central Via Tornabuoni, where they were raped.