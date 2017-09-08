Italy jails still overcrowded - CoE (2)

Strasbourg, September 8 - The Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) said Friday that "the problem of the overcrowding of Italian prisons has not been resolved because many penal institutions are still operating above capacity." In a report based on an April 2016 trip, the CPT also denounced several cases of ill-treatment of inmates. The report said the CPT's delegation received a number of allegations of physical ill-treatment and/or excessive use of force by all law enforcement agencies and in particular by State Police and Carabinieri officers. The alleged ill-treatment consisted of punches, kicks and blows with batons at the time of apprehension (and after the persons concerned had been brought under control) and, on occasion, during their stay in a law enforcement establishment. In some cases, the delegation found medical evidence in relevant registers in prisons which was consistent with the allegations made.