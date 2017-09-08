Pope to say beatification Mass at Villavicencio

Rome
08/09/2017
Rome, September 8 - On the third day in Colombia Friday Pope Francis will visit the second city on his apostolic visit, Villavicencio. The pope will say a Mass for a series of beatifications and later will take part in a prayer meeting for national reconciliation, in which victims of the civil war, former guerrillas, former paramilitaries and police officers will take part.
