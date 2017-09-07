Girl, 4, autopsy confirms died of malaria (2)

Rome
07/09/2017
Rome, September 7 - An autopsy on a four-year-old Italian girl today confirmed that she died of complications following a bout of malaria in a northern Italian hospital earlier this week. The head of the health ministry's task force on the case, Raniero Guerra, said the girl may have been infected before she went to hospital, at a campsite at Bibione near Venice. It is already known that the girl had the same parasite as two Burkina Faso girls who had returned from their home country. The girl may also have contracted the illness in the northern Italian hospital where the African family were successfully treated. If the strain of malaria that killed the Italian girl was the same as one that hit four members of a Burkina Faso family who recovered, then the fatal infection "must" have taken place in a Trento hospital, the vice-president of the Italian society for infectious and tropical diseases, Massimo Galli, said on Wednesday.
