Rome

Girl, 4, autopsy confirms died of malaria (2)

'May have been infected at campsite nr Venice' - task force head

Girl, 4, autopsy confirms died of malaria (2)

Rome, September 7 - An autopsy on a four-year-old Italian girl today confirmed that she died of complications following a bout of malaria in a northern Italian hospital earlier this week. The head of the health ministry's task force on the case, Raniero Guerra, said the girl may have been infected before she went to hospital, at a campsite at Bibione near Venice. It is already known that the girl had the same parasite as two Burkina Faso girls who had returned from their home country. The girl may also have contracted the illness in the northern Italian hospital where the African family were successfully treated. If the strain of malaria that killed the Italian girl was the same as one that hit four members of a Burkina Faso family who recovered, then the fatal infection "must" have taken place in a Trento hospital, the vice-president of the Italian society for infectious and tropical diseases, Massimo Galli, said on Wednesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scarica elettrica fatale, muore mentre va a pesca

Scarica elettrica fatale, muore mentre va a pesca

di Pietro Parisi

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Non è vero poi che a Messina si dice no a tutto...

Non è vero poi che a Messina si dice no a tutto...

di Lucio D'Amico

Luigi Genovese

Il “ritorno” in campo di Genovese

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Dal lago Angitola in seccariemerge la Ninfa di Maierato

Dal lago Angitola in secca
riemerge la Ninfa di Maierato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33