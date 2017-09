Vuelta: Nibali loses 20 secs on Froome

Rome, September 7 - Vincenzo Nibali lost 21 seconds on Chris Froome on the up-and-down 18th stage of the Vuelta a Espana Thursday. The Shark is now one minute 37 seconds behind four-time Tour de France winner Froome in the general classification. The Briton is aiming to be the first man since French great Bernard Hinault to do the Tour-Vuelta double. After another medium mountain stage tomorrow, the final battle for GC honours will be fought out on the feared Alto de l'Angliru on Saturday, before the ceremonial procession into Madrid on Sunday.