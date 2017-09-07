Ius soli will make Italy safer - Grasso (3)

Rome, September 7 - A 'ius soli' immigrant kids' citizenship law will make Italy "safer", Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso said Thursday. Voicing the hope the bill will be approved by the end of the parliamentary term next spring, he said politicians who look to the future and not at opinion polls "have the courage to do what's right". Thanks largely to a monstering campaign by rightwing parties, the ius soli bill is polling very badly. The bill is opposed, as well as by rightwing populist and centre-right conservative parties, by the government's junior partner, the centre-right Popular Area (AP), led by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano. Alfano said recently the bill, which would grant citizenship to immigrant children born on Italian soil who have completed five years in the Italian school system, is "right" but comes at the "wrong" time, with so many migrants heading for Italy. Explaining the opposition of his AP to the bill, he said "even right things are wrong at the wrong time". AP's opposition is preventing the 'ius soli' (latin for law of the soil) bill being passed, although Premier Paolo Gentiloni of the senior government partner the Democratic Party (PD) has vowed to make a fresh push after the summer recess. AP, formerly part of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party, is the PD's junior partner. Centre-right opponents of the citizenship bill say it is acting as a pull factor for migrants setting off from Libya, whose numbers have dropped sharply recently thanks to an NGO code of conduct preventing them from going into Libyan waters, and an Italy-backed push-back policy by one of Libya's two rival governments. In any case, the citizenship bill has nothing to do with children of newly arrived migrants, but only with those who have regularly been in Italy for five years with a proper permit and job license.