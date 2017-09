Migrant movement from Niger to Libya has collapsed - Alfano

Rome, September 7 - Migrant movements from Niger into Libya have collapsed thanks to accords with Niger, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday. "This means that the action at the southern border of Libya is working too," in addition to action taken to stop migrant boats leaving Libya, he said. Speaking on arrival for an informal EU foreign ministers' meeting in Tallinn, Alfano added that Italy and others must make sure that Wednesday's European Court of Justice sentence rejecting Hungary and Slovakia's appeals against migrant relocation from Italy is implemented.