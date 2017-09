Puglia ancient site damaged by fire (2)

Foggia, September 7 - A fire damaged the ancient archaeological site of Faragola in Puglia overnight. "It looks like the work of professionals," said Puglia-born archaeologist Giuliano Volpe, who said he was "devastated" by the damage to the IV-VI C AD site, as well as by a series of thefts. He said pots and terracotta panels had been split by the heat of the flames. Volpe, head of the higher council for cultural and landscape heritage, said he was "particularly saddened" by the theft of an ancient winged figure.